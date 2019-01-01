TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey, S Korea move to limit plastic bag pollution
Starting Tuesday January 1, all retailers in Turkey will begin selling plastic bags for 0.25 Turkish liras ($0.05) each. Meanwhile, South Korea has banned supermarkets and retailers from using disposable plastic bags.
Turkey, S Korea move to limit plastic bag pollution
This file photo taken on June 08, 2017 shows a sphere made out of plastic bags that simulates the contaminated earth during the launching of the "Zero Percent Plastic" ecological campaign to reduce the use of plastic bags in Chile, in Santiago. / AFP
January 1, 2019

Turkish retailers are set to begin charging for plastic bags in the new year. The move is aimed at reducing the volume of non-recyclable waste that is environmentally-damaging. 

Starting Tuesday, all retailers – including online – will begin selling plastic bags for 0.25 Turkish liras ($0.05) each, of which 0.15 Turkish liras will be earmarked for environmental projects.

In Turkey, between 30 billion and 35 billion plastic bags are used annually, representing some 440 plastic bags per person per year, according to the Environment and Urbanization Ministry.

Plastic bags can take up to 1,000 years to biodegrade, according to Turkey's Mind Your Waste Foundation.

The foundation says as many as five trillion plastic bags are produced every year worldwide, only 1 percent of which are recycled.

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan is currently leading Turkey's zero-waste project, which aims to reduce the volume of non-recyclable waste.

South Korea bans plastic bags 

Several countries – including the UK, Germany, Tanzania and Botswana – have already adopted similar policies.

The South Korean government also announced it will soon ban disposable plastic bags at supermarkets and other retailers nationwide, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

"Stores that violate the ban could face fines of up to 3 million won (around US$2,683). Instead, those shops are required to offer customers recyclable containers, cloth shopping bags or paper bags," Yonhap reported.

Some countries have also banned the use of certain types of single-use plastic items, such as cutlery, bags and bottles.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us