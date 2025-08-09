US President Donald Trump has nominated Tammy Bruce for the role of the country's deputy representative to the United Nations.

"I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Tammy Bruce, a Great Patriot, Television Personality, and Bestselling Author, as our next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador," Trump wrote on social media on Saturday.

He congratulated Bruce for "serving with distinction as Spokesperson of the State Department, where she did a fantastic job" and said that she will "represent our Country brilliantly at the United Nations."

Bruce later thanked Trump for the nomination.

"Thank you, President Trump! So grateful for @POTUS's trust in nominating me as the Deputy Representative of the US at the UN," Bruce said on X.

"I've been honoured to serve as @StateDept Spokesperson, and now I'm blessed that in the next few weeks, my commitment to advancing America First leadership and values continues on the global stage in this new post," she added.