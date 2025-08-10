WORLD
Mexico: No proof of Sinaloa cartel ties to Venezuela’s president
“If they have proof, let them show it. We have no evidence of that,” says Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. / Reuters
August 10, 2025

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her government has no proof of links between the Sinaloa Cartel and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, unlike the US recently claimed.

The allegations linking Maduro to the largest drug cartel in Mexico and the Western Hemisphere came as a surprise to Mexico.

"This is the first time we’ve heard about this issue. There is no investigation from Mexico related to it," said Sheinbaum.

"As we always say, if they have any proof, let them show it. We have no evidence related to that," she said at a news conference.

US President Donald Trump's government accused Maduro of being an international drug kingpin, tying him to transnational criminal organisations such as Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang and the infamous Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico.

Maduro has previously rejected US claims he has direct involvement in drug trafficking.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on social media an increase in the reward for information that could lead to Maduro's arrest.

“He is one of the largest narco-traffickers in the world and a threat to our national security. Therefore, we doubled his reward to $50 million,” said Bondi.

The reward was doubled from $25 million offered by the US in January.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil responded to Bondi’s claims on Thursday by calling them “the most ridiculous smokescreen ever seen”.

