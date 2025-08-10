Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her government has no proof of links between the Sinaloa Cartel and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, unlike the US recently claimed.

The allegations linking Maduro to the largest drug cartel in Mexico and the Western Hemisphere came as a surprise to Mexico.

"This is the first time we’ve heard about this issue. There is no investigation from Mexico related to it," said Sheinbaum.

"As we always say, if they have any proof, let them show it. We have no evidence related to that," she said at a news conference.

US President Donald Trump's government accused Maduro of being an international drug kingpin, tying him to transnational criminal organisations such as Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang and the infamous Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico.