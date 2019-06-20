Nizip's refugee camp in south-west Turkey accommodates nearly 4,000 people and includes a hospital, pharmacy, school and social centre.

Last year, 71 million people worldwide were forced out of their homes by violence or persecution. This includes refugees, asylum-seekers and internally displaced persons.

According to the report by UNHCR released on Wednesday, a day ahead of World Refugee Day, Syrian refugees are higher in number than any other country, with 6.7 million.

Turkey hosts some 4 million of the nearly 25 million global refugee population.

TRT World's Yasin Ekin reports from Nizip refugee camp.