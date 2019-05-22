TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey lowers tariffs on US imports to reciprocate Washington's move
Duties levied on aforementioned US products will be reduced from $521.2 million to $260.6 million, trade minister Ruhsar Pekcan says.
Turkey lowers tariffs on US imports to reciprocate Washington's move
Haydarpasa port and southern entrance of the Bosphorus strait are pictured through the window of a passenger aircraft over Istanbul, Turkey. February 1, 2019. / Reuters
May 22, 2019

Turkey decided to reduce by half the additional duties levied on 22 products originating in the US in a reciprocal move.

"With this decision, duties levied on [aforementioned] US originating products will be reduced from $521.2 million to $260.6 million," Turkey's Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Wednesday.

The move comes after the US government announced it decreased tariffs on Turkish iron and steel imports to 25 percent from 50 percent last week.

The list of products includes rice, alcoholic beverages, cosmetic products, and some motor vehicles.

Turkey will continue to work on eradicating all obstacles to bilateral trade and achieving bilateral trade volume target, she added.

The United States doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium imports last August amid a diplomatic row between the NATO allies that accelerated a fall in the lira. 

Turkey retaliated by doubling tariffs on US cars, alcohol and tobacco imports.

Before the decision, tariffs on US whiskey stood at 140 percent, while the rate is at 120 percent for passenger cars, 50 percent for PVC and 60 percent for cosmetic products.

The White House decision last week to halve tariffs was a rare positive development between Ankara and Washington, but the US administration also terminated Turkey's eligibility for the Generalized System of Preferences (GTS) programme, in a move Turkey said contradicted trade goals.

In February, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump set a goal of $75 billion in bilateral trade.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us