TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Moderate earthquake hits Turkey; no casualties reported
The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency said the earthquake on Wednesday was centered in the town of Acipayam, in Denizli province. It was followed by two aftershocks.
Moderate earthquake hits Turkey; no casualties reported
Moderate earthquake hits Turkey; no casualties reported / TRTWorld
March 20, 2019

Turkish authorities say a moderately strong earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6, has hit southwestern Turkey.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency said the earthquake on Wednesday was centered in the town of Acipayam, in Denizli province. 

It was followed by two aftershocks.

Acipayam's mayor, Hulusi Sevkan, said there were no reports of any casualties but the quake caused damage to some homes.

Turkey lies on two major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

In 1999, a magnitude-7.4 earthquake killed more than 17,000 people in northwestern Turkey.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us