An uptick in Israeli military operations in the region saw air strikes on a military position belonging to a Palestinian group in Lebanon. The attack took place near the Syrian border, early on Monday, a security source and Lebanon's An Nahar news said.

The position belonged to the Syrian group Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command and there were no injuries, the Lebanese security source and newspaper said.

The strikes came after several Israeli attacks targeting Iranian interests in the region. Two drones, which the Lebanese army and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group said were Israeli, crashed in the Hezbollah-dominated southern suburbs of Beirut, with one exploding on Sunday.

An official from the Palestinian position in the Lebanese town of Qusaya said three air strikes hit it, causing only material damage. An Nahar said anti-aircraft fire was launched from the position.

"MK planes (drones) targeted one of our sites with three small rockets. There were no casualties, only material damage," official Abu Muhammad told An Nahar.

An Israeli military spokeswoman told Reuters: "We do not comment on foreign reports."

The Lebanese army was not immediately available for comment.

Israeli aircraft strike Hamas site

Israeli aircraft carried out multiple strikes on Hamas military positions early on Monday in the Gaza Strip after three rockets were launched from the territory into southern Israel.

The military said the air strikes included one on the office of a Hamas commander in the northern Gaza Strip. There were no reports of casualties.

Late on Sunday, the Israeli army said two rockets fired from Gaza were intercepted by Israel's missile defence system but did not disclose what happened to the third.

The fire from Gaza comes after Israel staged air strikes in Syria on Saturday against what it said were Iranian drones being readied to attack Israel.

It was not immediately clear who fired the rockets from Gaza. Palestinian militants have stepped up launches in recent days, frustrated by the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of Gaza.

But Iran-backed militants in Gaza also fire rockets, and Sunday's launches could have been a response to the Israeli air strikes in Syria.

The Israeli military attacked targets near Damascus late Saturday in what it said was a successful effort to thwart an imminent Iranian drone strike on Israel, stepping up an already heightened campaign against Iranian military activity in the region.

Military spokesman Jonathan Conricus said the Israeli attack in Aqraba, southeast of Syria's Damascus, targeted "terror targets and military facilities belonging to the Quds force (of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards) as well as Shiite militias".

"We've been tracking the Quds force" for weeks, he said.

"The intention was to fly a number of attack drones towards targets located in northern Israel," he said.

A Syrian regime military source quoted by state news agency SANA said anti-aircraft defences detected "enemy targets" late Saturday and responded.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said five fighters were killed, but a high-ranking official in Tehran denied Iranian positions had been hit.

Hezbollah chief Nasrallah said those strikes killed two Hezbollah members but that the site hit was a resting place, not a military facility.

"There were just Lebanese youth from Hezbollah in the place that was bombarded," he said.

In recent days, US officials have said that Israeli strikes have also hit Iranian targets in Iraq.