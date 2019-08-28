TÜRKİYE
New US envoy to Turkey presents credentials to President Erdogan
David Michael Satterfield took the post which was vacant for almost two years. The previous ambassador left over a visa crisis between Ankara and Washington, where lawmakers could not agree on his replacement.
US Ambassador David Michael Satterfield is seen presenting his letter of credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on August 28, 2019. / AA
August 28, 2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday received the new US envoy to Ankara.

US Ambassador David Michael Satterfield presented his letter of credentials to the Turkish president at the presidential complex.

Earlier in February, US President Donald Trump nominated Satterfield as the country's envoy to Turkey. The US Senate confirmed the nomination in late June.

The last American ambassador to Ankara was John Bass who served from 2014-2017.

Bass left Turkey in October 2017 amid a visa crisis between Washington and Ankara.

Both countries suspended visa services after Turkey’s arrest of a US consulate worker, Turkish citizen Metin Topuz. 

Bass said the employee was just doing his job, but Turkey was investigating for links to terrorism.

This dispute represented a new low in an alliance that’s been under increasing strain.

The post has since been vacant.

Diplomatic relations between Turkey and the US were established in 1927 after the foundation of the Turkish Republic in 1923.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
