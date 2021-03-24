TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey’s fertility rate outpaces 27 EU member-states
Turkey reports higher fertility rate than EU member countries, where the total fertility rate stood at 1.53 births per woman in 2019, according to data released by Eurostat.
Turkey’s fertility rate outpaces 27 EU member-states
Turkey surpassed the 27-EU member countries with a fertility rate of 1.88. / AA
March 24, 2021

The European Statistics Office (Eurostat) has published data on the 2019 fertility rates in 27 EU member states and the candidate countries.

Eurostat data revealed that 4.17 million children were born in the EU in 2019, continuing a decreasing trend that started after 2008.

Turkey emerges as most fertile

Turkey surpassed the 27 EU member countries with a fertility rate of 1.88. It saw a total of 1,183, 652 live births in 2019, of which 51.3 percent were boys and 48.7 percent girls, Turkey's Statistical Institute (TurkStat)'s data showed.

The total fertility rate refers to the average number of live births that a woman would have under the assumption that she survived to the end of her reproductive life which is 15-49 years and had a child according to a given age-specific fertility rate.

While Turkey's total fertility rate was 2.38 in 2001, this rate was 1.88 in 2019. It means that a woman gave approximately 1.88 live births during her reproductive life in 2019. This showed that fertility remained below the population's replacement level of 2.1.

Sociologist Fatih Aysan says there are multiple reasons for this decline. 

He says Turkey’s population is ageing, and the drop in fertility, which in the 1960s was around six children per woman and around four in the 1980s, is around two nowadays.

READ MORE:Turkey's population is ageing and the fertility rate is falling — report

France takes the lead

Among the EU Member States, France registers the highest total fertility rate in 2019, with 1.86 live births per woman, followed by Romania, with 1.77 live births per woman and Ireland, Sweden and Czechia all with 1.71 live births per woman, according to Eurostat figures.

On the other hand, Malta saw the lowest total fertility rate in 2019 with 1.14 live births per woman, Spain with 1.23 live births per woman, Italy with 1.27 live births per woman, Cyprus with 1.33 live births per woman, Greece and Luxembourg both with 1.34.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us