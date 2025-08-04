The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has condemned US House Speaker Mike Johnson’s visit to the illegal Israeli settlement of Ariel in the occupied West Bank, saying his remarks endorsing annexation constituted a “blatant violation of international law.”

In a statement on Monday, the ministry called Johnson’s support of the annexation of the West Bank “provocative incitement that encourages settler crimes and land confiscation.”

It said the speaker’s stance “undermines Arab and American efforts to stop the war and cycle of violence, while flagrantly contradicting the declared US position on settlements and settler violence.”

Reaffirming that “all settlement activity is illegal and void,” the ministry stressed that Israel’s settlement expansion “destroys any remaining chance for a two-state solution and undermines prospects for peace.”

Johnson arrived in Tel Aviv on Sunday with a group of Republican lawmakers before touring the Ariel settlement.