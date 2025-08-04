Pakistani esports icon Arslan “Ash” Siddique cemented his legacy on Monday in competitive gaming, claiming his sixth Evolution Championship Series (EVO) title at the 2025 tournament in Las Vegas.

Held from August 1–3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the global fighting game event saw Arslan rise to the top once again in Tekken 7, defeating fellow Pakistani player and former teammate Atif Butt in a thrilling final.

The match featured a symbolic clash, with Arslan choosing Nina Williams and Butt selecting her in-game sister Anna — a fitting metaphor for a showdown between two champions from the same lineage.

Arslan, who first made waves by winning EVO Japan and the US editions in 2019, has consistently dominated the Tekken scene, capturing titles at EVO Japan 2023 and EVO 2024 before this latest triumph.