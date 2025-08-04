United States President Donald Trump has said that he will substantially raise tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil.

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Monday.

"Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA," he added.

He did not elaborate on what the tariff would be.

The statement follows Trump’s earlier threats of penalties against New Delhi over its continued energy and defence ties with Moscow.