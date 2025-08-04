BIZTECH
2 min read
US threatens to 'substantially' raise tariffs on India over Russian oil trade
US President Trump criticises India's actions and warns of increased economic penalties.
US threatens to 'substantially' raise tariffs on India over Russian oil trade
The statement follows Trump’s earlier threats of penalties against New Delhi over its continued energy and defence ties with Moscow. / Reuters
August 4, 2025

United States President Donald Trump has said that he will substantially raise tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil.

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Monday.

"Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA," he added.

He did not elaborate on what the tariff would be.

The statement follows Trump’s earlier threats of penalties against New Delhi over its continued energy and defence ties with Moscow.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump aide accuses India of financing Russia's war with Ukraine through massive oil purchases
Recommended

Trade with Russia

Russian oil last year accounted for 35 percent to 40 percent of India’s total oil imports.

India has not officially responded to Trump’s latest remarks.

Trump last week said he would impose a 25 percent tariff on goods imported from India and added that the world's fifth-largest economy would also face an unspecified penalty, but gave no details.

Over the weekend, two Indian government sources told Reuters that India will keep purchasing oil from Russia despite US President Trump's threats.

The sources did not wish to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

RelatedTRT Global - Is India helping Russia pay its war bills despite Western sanctions? Trump thinks so.
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
Once a hospital, now a rubble: A young surgeon's tryst with bombed theatres of Gaza
Hezbollah vows defiance against Lebanon's arms monopoly decision, calls move 'grave sin'
China warns nationals to avoid Ukraine war after Zelenskyy claims foreigners fighting for Russia
Pro-Trump nationalist becomes Poland's new president
China backs Brazil against 'arbitrary' US tariffs: Foreign Minister Wang
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US arrest two Chinese nationals over AI chip exports, days after Beijing detains two Americans
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
Israeli war leaves Gaza in terrible thirst as water turns toxic, pipelines fail
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Türkiye determined to maintain lasting disinflation process: Simsek
From Gaza to Boston: Injured Palestinian girls arrive in US for urgent medical treatment
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us