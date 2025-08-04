Uganda is on the brink of a humanitarian emergency as it prepares to host a record 2 million refugees by the end of 2025, amid one of the worst funding crises in decades, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has warned.

“Emergency funding runs out in September,” said Dominique Hyde, UNHCR’s Director for External Relations, on Monday. “More children will die of malnutrition, more girls will fall victim to sexual violence, and families will be left without shelter or protection unless the world steps up.”

Since the beginning of the year, an average of 600 people have crossed into Uganda daily, fleeing violence and instability in Sudan, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The East African nation, already home to 1.93 million refugees—over half of them children—remains Africa’s largest refugee-hosting country and the third largest globally.

But as the influx continues, international support is shrinking.

'Uganda can’t do it alone'