Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his statements on the recognition of the State of Palestine.

In a phone call on Monday, the two leaders discussed relations between Türkiye and the United Kingdom, as well as regional and global issues, said the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdogan said that the humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached a critical point and that it is the duty of humanity to go beyond merely voicing concern about the events.