TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Severe floods batter Turkey’s Black Sea coastal cities
Flash floods and mudslides triggered by torrential rain in northern Turkey leaves at least 17 people dead, Turkey's President Erdogan says.
Severe floods batter Turkey’s Black Sea coastal cities
Turkey has deployed rescue workers to evacuate people from flood-hit areas. / AP
August 12, 2021

At least seventeen people were killed in flash floods in Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop provinces in Turkey's Black Sea region that sent water and debris gushing through streets and damaged bridges, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"May Allah have mercy on our 17 citizens, who lost their lives in floods in Kastamonu, Sinop and Bartin," Erdogan said on his Twitter account on Thursday evening.

There was also flooding in the Black Sea provinces of Sinop and Bartin, where one person went missing on Wednesday and another died due to a heart attack, according to state broadcaster TRT Haber on Thursday.

Helicopters were evacuating some people from affected areas, the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said, adding that some roads were closed due to collapsed and damaged bridges.

Thousands relocated

TV footage showed the floods dragging dozens of cars and heaps of debris along the streets. The heavy rainfall in the region was expected to ease on Thursday evening, AFAD said.

Turkish rescuers distributed food and relocated thousands of people into student dormitories. A regional hospital holding 45 patients — four of them in intensive care — in the region around the coastal city of Sinop was evacuated on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Belgium hit by severe floods as stormy weather set to continue

The floods also damaged power infrastructure, the Energy Ministry said, adding that some 10,000 households were currently without electricity as a precaution.

Turkey's north is prone to flash floods in the summer when rains are particularly strong. Last year at least five people were killed in floods in the region.

Turkey has been grappling with drought and wildfires that world scientists believe are becoming more frequent and violent because of climate change.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Face to badge: The new tools 'holding police accountable' in Los Angeles
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us