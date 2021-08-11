BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Google introduces new policy that restricts ad targeting of under-18s
The company said on Tuesday it would turn off its “location history” feature, which tracks location data, for users under 18 globally.
Google introduces new policy that restricts ad targeting of under-18s
A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, US, May 8, 2019. / Reuters Archive
August 11, 2021

Google is blocking ad targeting based on the age, gender and interests of people under 18.

The company said on Tuesday it would turn off its “location history” feature, which tracks location data, for users under 18 globally. 

It will further expand the types of age-sensitive ad categories that are blocked for users up to 18 and will turn on safe searching filters for users up to that age.

READ MORE: Apple to scan iPhones in US for child sex abuse images

Safety, privacy, and wellbeing of younger users

Google is introducing a new policy for all under-18s and their parents or guardians to request the removal of the young person’s images from Google Image search results, the company said in a blog post, as part of several changes regarding young users.

Major online platforms have long been under scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators over their sites’ impact on the safety, privacy, and wellbeing of younger users.

“Some countries are implementing regulations in this area, and as we comply with these regulations, we’re looking at ways to develop consistent product experiences and user controls for kids and teens globally,” said Mindy Brooks, Google’s general manager for kids and families.

READ MORE: Zoom to pay $85M to settle privacy lawsuit in US

Policy towards younger users

Online platforms’ approach to younger users has been in the spotlight in recent months as US lawmakers and attorneys general slammed Facebook Inc’s plans to create a kids-focused version of Instagram. Facebook recently announced changes to ad targeting of under 18s, though its advertisers can still target these younger users based by age, gender, or location.

Google’s video-streaming site YouTube said on Tuesday it would in the coming weeks change the default upload setting to its most private option for teens aged 13-17, where content is seen only by the user and people they choose. Users will still be able to decide to make their content public.

YouTube will also remove “overly commercial content” from its YouTube Kids app, “such as a video that only focuses on product packaging or directly encourages children to spend money,” said the site’s kids and family product management director, James Beser.

Explore
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Face to badge: The new tools 'holding police accountable' in Los Angeles
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us