TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye rescues dozens of asylum seekers pushed back by Greece
Türkiye and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law.
Türkiye rescues dozens of asylum seekers pushed back by Greece
A group of asylum seekers in life rafts were rescued off Dikili, Seferihisar, Foca and Cesme districts. / AA
February 16, 2022

Turkish Coast Guard units have rescued 52 undocumented migrants off the coast of Izmir province after they were pushed back by Greek coastal authorities.

The Coast Guard Command said in a statement late on Tuesday that they learned that there was a group of asylum seekers in life rafts off Dikili, Seferihisar, Foca and Cesme districts and dispatched units to the areas.

Later, the asylum seekers, who were in five life rafts, were brought ashore and all of them were taken to provincial migration offices.

Türkiye and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Earlier this month, 19 asylum seekers froze to death after they had their clothes taken and were pushed back at the Greek border.

The UN Refugee Agency has called for an urgent investigation after the tragedy at the Greek border.

READ MORE: UN calls for 'urgent' investigation into Greek pushback of migrants

A transit for migrants

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Most try to cross into Greece by either crossing the northeastern land border or cramming into smuggling boats headed for the eastern Aegean Sea islands.

Türkiye already hosts four million refugees, more than any other country in the world, and is taking new security measures on its borders to humanely prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

READ MORE: Greece adopts 'brutality against asylum seekers' as policy

READ MORE:Turkey rescues dozens of refugees pushed back by Greece

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us