WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia launches military drills with Belarus as Ukraine tensions continue
The joint exercises will centre around "suppressing and repelling external aggression", Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.
Russia launches military drills with Belarus as Ukraine tensions continue
The Russia-Belarus military exercises will continue until February 20.
February 10, 2022

Russia and Belarus have launched joint military drills despite concerns in Western countries that Moscow is plotting a major escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

The exercises, scheduled to continue until February 20 in Belarus, began on Thursday.

They would centre around "suppressing and repelling external aggression", Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.

Soldiers would practise beefing up sections of the Belarus border to block the delivery of weapons and ammunition into the country, among other scenarios, it said.

The games have exacerbated deeply strained ties between Russia and the West, which accuses Moscow of massing approximately 100,000 troops around the borders of Ukraine for a potential invasion.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday called the joint military drills a “psychological pressure.” 

“Today we have enough forces to honourably defend our country," Zelenskyy said in a statement.

Moscow and Minsk have not disclosed how many troops are participating in the drills, but the United States has said Russia was planning to dispatch 30,000 troops personnel to several regions in ex-Soviet Belarus.

Responding to Western concerns, the Kremlin has insisted that it has no intention of leaving the troops permanently on Belarusian territory.

READ MORE:France debriefs US as top UK diplomat flies to Russia to ease impasse

UK readies 1,000 troops

Britain has meanwhile ordered 1,000 troops to be on a state of readiness to provide support in the event of a humanitarian crisis caused by any Russian aggression.

The development comes ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the leaders of NATO and Poland on Thursday.

Johnson will go to Brussels and Warsaw to stress the need to hold firm on NATO's principles, and discuss ways that Britain can provide military support.

"The UK remains unwavering in our commitment to European security," Johnson said in a statement. "As an alliance we must draw lines in the snow and be clear there are principles upon which we will not compromise."

Johnson's office repeated on Wednesday that any further military incursion of Ukraine by Russia would likely create the mass forced displacement of people on Europe's border, affecting countries like Poland and Lithuania.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was in Moscow on Thursday for talks with her Russian counterpart to urge the Kremlin not to attack or face "massive consequences" from Western sanctions.

READ MORE:Ukraine: European diplomatic push helping avoid war but tensions persist

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us