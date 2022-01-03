BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
OPEC picks Kuwait oil executive as top diplomat
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has chosen Haitham al Ghais to become the group's top diplomat, as it navigates a delicate recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
OPEC picks Kuwait oil executive as top diplomat
Kuwait’s Ghais will replace Nigeria's Mohammed Barkindo, who took over the helm of the organisation in 2016 and led it for two terms. / AFP
January 3, 2022

Top oil-producing countries have picked Kuwaiti's Haitham al Ghais as the next secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

OPEC said in a statement on Monday that Ghais was appointed by acclamation and will take up his three-year post on August 1.

He will replace Nigeria's Mohammed Barkindo, who took over the helm of the organisation in 2016 and led it for two terms.

It was during Barkindo's tenure that the grouping drastically slashed oil output in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hit global markets.

Ghais, who was Kuwait's OPEC governor from 2017 to June 2021, serves as a deputy managing director of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

His decades of experience in the industry include stints in Beijing and London for the state oil corporation.

READ MORE: Countries bow out of top US energy summit over Omicron fears

Prices bouncing back

Last year, OPEC and 10 allies including Russia began to gradually open the tabs again, and prices have bounced back.

The Vienna-based organisation comprises of 13 members led by Saudi Arabia, which fix output to control prices along with the 10 other countries in a grouping dubbed OPEC+.

So far OPEC+ has resisted pressure by top oil-consuming nations, such as the United States, to more aggressively boost production.

A monthly OPEC+ meeting of all 23 members via videoconference on Tuesday is expected to continue to stay the course and modestly boost output.

The OPEC general secretary has no executive power, but is the public figure of the organisation, which represents countries with divergent interests, such as Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The group in its statement credited Barkindo with being "instrumental in expanding OPEC's historical efforts to support sustainable oil market stability through enhanced dialogue and cooperation with many energy stakeholders" in the face of the pandemic. 

READ MORE: Opec and US lock horns as rising fuel prices hit Europe and South Asia

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us