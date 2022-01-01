BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Indonesia bans coal exports on concerns over domestic supply
Indonesia also suspended coal exports in August 2021, saying that it failed to meet domestic market obligations between January and July last year.
Indonesia bans coal exports on concerns over domestic supply
Indonesia is the world's biggest exporter of thermal coal, exporting around 400 million tonnes in 2020. / AP
January 1, 2022

Indonesia has banned coal exports in January due to concerns over low supplies for domestic power plants.

In a letter cited by local media outlet Kumparan on Saturday, the country's energy ministry instructed that all coal at harbours should be stored to supply power plants and independent power producers (IPP).

"The export ban will be evaluated and reexamined based on the stock realisation of coal stocks for PLN's power plants and IPP," the letter said.

The ministry and PLN did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while the Indonesian Coal Miners Association said it would issue a statement regarding the export ban.

In August 2021, Indonesia suspended coal exports from 34 coal mining companies it said failed to meet domestic market obligations between January and July last year.

World's biggest thermal coal exporter

The Southeast Asian country is the world's biggest exporter of thermal coal, exporting around 400 million tonnes in 2020.

Its biggest customers are China, India, Japan and South Korea.

Indonesia has a so-called Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) policy whereby coal miners must supply 25 percent of annual production to state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), at a maximum price of $70 per tonne, well below current market prices.

Indonesia is among the top 10 global green house gas emitters and coal makes up around 60 percent of its energy sources.

READ MORE: Coal generated energy hits record high despite climate pledges

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us