SPORT
2 min read
Most expensive sports card ever: Jordan-Bryant fetches $12.9M
Dual autograph card becomes most expensive sports card ever sold.
Most expensive sports card ever: Jordan-Bryant fetches $12.9M
Jordan, often hailed as the NBA’s greatest with 6 titles, and Bryant, a 5-time champion, left his legacy before his tragic death in 2020. / AP
August 24, 2025

A basketball card featuring NBA legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant sold for a world-record sum of $12.932 million at an auction house in the US state of Texas, becoming the most expensive sports card ever sold.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas announced on the US social media company X’s platform Sunday that the 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs card broke records during Saturday's Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction.

"Bids for the 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant #DL-KM Signed soared like the players it depicts until it reached $12,932,000," the auction house said.

The card uniquely features portraits, autographs and NBA jersey logo patches from both basketball legends. It represents the only dual Logoman card featuring Jordan and Bryant, with Jordan's jersey patch being a special gold variant.

Recommended

The transaction exceeded the prior NBA card benchmark of $5.2 million by more than double and narrowly topped the previous sports card auction record set by a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card that fetched $12.6 million in 2022.

The Jordan-Bryant collectible now holds the position as the second-highest priced sports memorabilia item in history, trailing only Babe Ruth's 1932 World Series jersey, which commanded $24.12 million in 2024.

The purchaser's name has not been revealed.

Jordan is commonly considered the NBA's greatest player ever, having secured six championships, while Bryant, another basketball legend, captured five titles throughout his career prior to his untimely passing in January 2020 in a helicopter crash.

RelatedTRT Global - A Stradivari violin made in 1714 sells for $11.3M at auction
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us