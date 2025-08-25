Constant rains and raging floods in northern Pakistan have already destroyed a large chunk of infrastructure and agricultural lands, including hundreds of houses, roads, and bridges, and washed away livestock.

The battered people are now facing an even worse ordeal, the outbreak of waterborne and other diseases, in addition to psychological trauma.

The expected outbreak has prompted the government health authorities and non-governmental relief organisations to set up makeshift clinics and medical camps, mainly across northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, to cope with the massive outbreaks of several waterborne and skin diseases.

Rains and flood-related accidents have already killed more than 400 people across the province since August 15, according to the provincial disaster management authority.

"Post-floods situation is even more dangerous as the lurking threat of outbreak can kill more people than floods did," warned Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, the secretary general of Pakistan Medical Association, a nationwide body of medical professionals.

Speaking to Anadolu, Shoro called for an immediate "prevention plan" involving the provision of basic health necessities, including clean drinking water and hygiene, to mitigate the danger.

"Considering the given hygiene conditions, we cannot fully contain the outbreak and possible deaths, but a smart prevention plan can reduce the volume of a secondary disaster to a good extent," he maintained.