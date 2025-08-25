US
2 min read
National Guard in Washington, DC begins carrying weapons
A Joint Task Force-DC spokesperson says Guard members will carry standard weapons like M4 carbines and M17 pistols during deployment from DC and six states.
National Guard in Washington, DC begins carrying weapons
National Guard in Washington, DC begins carrying weapons / AP
August 25, 2025

Members of the US National Guard in Washington, DC are now carrying weapons, with the force warning Sunday that “detentions may occur, leading to arrests.”

The announcement, reported by The Washington Post, signals a deeper military role in President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of policing duties in the US capital.

A spokesperson for Joint Task Force-DC said in a statement that Guard members will be equipped with standard-issue weapons, which could include M4 carbine rifles and M17 pistols as part of the deployment involving personnel from Washington, DC and six states.

On Sunday, Guard members were spotted at Union Station with their sidearms visible. According to the statement, they are operating under rules that “allow use of force only as a last resort and solely in response to an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm.”

Recommended

The National Guard’s mission “remains such that it is strengthening the mission to assist local and federal law enforcement in the community in Washington, DC,” the task force said in the statement. “The National Guard is committed to public safety.”

The development comes after US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth authorised National Guard troops deployed under Trump’s anti-crime initiative in Washington to carry weapons.

To support the DC Guard, more than 1,900 National Guard troops from West Virginia, South Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Louisiana and Tennessee were mobilised, with troops from the Republican-led states starting to arrive in the capital last week.

RelatedTRT Global - US mobilises National Guard for crime crackdown in Washington
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us