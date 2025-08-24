WORLD
2 min read
Four dead in Israeli air strikes on Yemen’s capital Sanaa
The first strikes on Sanaa since August 17 follow the Houthis’ unprecedented use of a cluster missile.
Four dead in Israeli air strikes on Yemen’s capital Sanaa
The missile was a cluster munition — a projectile that is supposed to detonate into multiple explosives. / Photo: AP
August 24, 2025

At least four people were killed and five were wounded after Israel attacked Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, targeting multiple locations, including power stations and oil facilities.

A spokesperson for the health ministry in the Sanaa reported four people dead and 67 wounded in the Israeli raid, raising an earlier toll.

A Houthi security source told AFP the strikes had targeted a building in central Sanaa. The group's Al-Masirah TV reported they had also hit an oil company facility and a power station in Sanaa's south already struck last Sunday.

Sanaa residents said the strikes targeted areas near the presidential complex, missile bases, and oil and power stations. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The latest Israeli air strikes come just days after Houthis fired cluster munitions toward Israel, according to a local media report.

Recommended

An Israeli Air Force official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the projectile fired from Yemen towards Israel on Friday night marked a new threat. The missile was a cluster munition — a projectile that is supposed to detonate into multiple explosives.

The use of cluster bombs makes it harder for Israel to intercept.

The Houthis have launched missiles and drones toward Israel and targeted ships in the Red Sea for more than 22 months. They say they are carrying out the attacks in solidarity with the Palestinians amid Israel’s brutal war in Gaza.

Since the October 2023 start of brutal Israeli war on Gaza, the Houthis have repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Israel, saying that’s in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us