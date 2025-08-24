Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said disputes between Tehran and Washington are “insoluble,” vowing that Iran “will not subdue” to the US.

“Enemies have failed to weaken Iran through war,” Khamenei said in statements carried by state media.

He said on Sunday that there were “attempts to create division inside Iran,” without specifying the nature of these attempts or who was behind them.

Responding to President Donald Trump’s calls for Iran to “surrender,” Khamenei said the Iranian people “are deeply offended by such a great insult and will stand with all its strength against those who harbor such a false expectation.”

Trump had urged Tehran in June to agree to “unconditional surrender” to US demands, according to media reports.

Facing internal questions over Tehran’s refusal to hold direct nuclear negotiations with Washington, Khamenei called the disputes “insoluble”, adding that those who advocate for direct talks with the US are “shallow-minded.”