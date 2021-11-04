WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll soars in Nigeria building collapse
The cause of the incident is unknown but poor workmanship, materials and a lack of official oversight are often blamed.
Death toll soars in Nigeria building collapse
Building collapses happen frequently in densely populated areas of Nigeria's Lagos. / AP
November 4, 2021

The death toll from the collapse of a 21-storey building in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos has risen to 36.

"So far, 36 people – 33 males and three female – have been confirmed dead, while there were nine survivors," Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, general manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, said on Thursday.

The building under construction in the Ikoyi district of Lagos crumbled on Monday afternoon, trapping dozens of people working on the site.

The emergency services said Wednesday that 22 bodies had been recovered, but more were found later in the day.

The number of people present on the site at the time of the collapse is still unknown.

READ MORE: Nigeria races to find survivors as building collapse toll rises

Poor construction standards

The cause of the incident is unknown but building collapses happen frequently in densely populated areas of Lagos, which is home to some 20 million people.

Construction standards are routinely ignored. Poor workmanship, materials and a lack of official oversight are often blamed.

Lagos authorities halted the construction of the building in June for not meeting standard structural requirements.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on Wednesday he was setting up an independent panel to probe the causes of the collapse and prevent similar incidents in the future.

READ MORE:Several dead, dozens feared trapped after high-rise collapses in Nigeria

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us