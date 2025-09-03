A famed Lisbon funicular has derailed, leaving at least 15 people dead and 18 injured in one of the Portuguese capital's most popular tourist spots, officials and media said.

The yellow Gloria funicular, one of the capital's best-known symbols, overturned at 6:15 local time (1715 GMT) near Liberty Avenue, officials said early on Thursday.

"A tragedy that our city has never seen," Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas said, moments before rescuers confirmed a toll of 15 dead and 18 injured in the accident.

Authorities declared a day of national mourning.

All of the victims have been recovered from the wreckage, said Tiago Augusto, an official with the Inem emergency services, adding that the victims include foreigners.

No other details on the identity of the victims were immediately available.

Images shared on social media showed the moments immediately following the tragedy, with the funicular appearing out of a cloud of smoke and debris, completely smashed against a wall.

Another funicular is stopped a few metres away on the tracks.

Tourists and onlookers watch, stunned.

Later images show scores of firefighters and medical personnel at the scene.