Explosion reported in Damascus neighbourhood, Syrian Interior Ministry says
Authorities say device targeted security personnel in Mezzeh; investigation launched into what they call a "terrorist act"
Syrian security forces inspect the site after an explosive device in the Mezze neighborhood in central Damascus, Syria / AA
September 4, 2025

An explosion was reported in the Mezzeh neighbourhood of the Syrian capital Damascus, the Interior Ministry has said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Osama Khair Atkeh, head of internal security in Damascus, said the blast was caused by an explosive device targeting security personnel.

"Our units responded immediately and cordoned off the site," Atkeh said.

"An investigation has been launched to identify those behind this terrorist act."

No injuries were reported, according to the ministry.

The official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) also confirmed that an investigation was underway into the incident.

The explosion comes as Syrian authorities intensify efforts to maintain stability following the ouster of Bashar al Assad on December 8, 2024, after decades in power.

Assad’s removal has reshaped the political landscape, with the transitional government facing mounting challenges to restore security and rebuild institutions.

Interior Ministry officials said the investigation into Wednesday’s incident will examine whether armed groups or remnants of extremist networks were involved.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility.

SOURCE:AA
