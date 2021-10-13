WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several killed in Norway bow-and-arrows attack
Man armed with a bow and arrows kills five people and wounds others in southeastern Norway, police say, adding they arrested the suspect.
Several killed in Norway bow-and-arrows attack
A police officer investigates after several people were killed and others were injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks, in Kongsberg, Norway, on October 13, 2021. / Reuters
October 13, 2021

A man armed with a bow and arrows has killed five people and wounded others near the Norwegian capital of Oslo before being arrested, authorities said.

The police chief in the town of Kongsberg said there was "a confrontation" between officers and the assailant, but he did not elaborate. 

Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported that at least four people were dead.

"The man who carried out the act has been arrested by the police, and there is no active search for more people. Based on the information we have, there is one person behind this," Police Chief Oeying Aas said.

"Given how events unfolded, it is natural to assess whether this is a terrorist attack," Aas told a news conference. "The arrested man has not been interviewed and it is too early to say anything about his motives," he added.

"Given how events unfolded, it is natural to assess whether this is a terrorist attack."

'Gruesome' attack

Acting Prime Minister Erna Solberg described the attack as "gruesome" and said it was too early to speculate on the man's motive. 

The prime minister-designate, Jonas Gahr Stoere, who is expected to take office on Thursday, called the assault "a cruel and brutal act" in comments to Norwegian news agency NTB.

Police were alerted to the attack around 6:30 pm [local time] and arrested the suspect about 20 minutes later. The community is 66 kilometers southwest of Oslo.

According to police, the suspect walked around the city shooting at people with arrows. Several people were wounded in shops, Aas said.

City officials invited people who were affected by the attack and their relatives to gather for support at a local hotel.

Oslo massacre

The attack comes over a decade after Anders Behring Breivik, a right-wing extremist, set off a bomb in Oslo's government district and then carried out a shooting massacre at the summer camp of the left-wing Labor Party's youth organisation on Utoya island. 

The violence on July 22, 2011, killed 77 people and stunned Norway.

Breivik was sentenced to 21 years in prison, the maximum under Norwegian law, but his term can be extended as long as he's considered a danger to society.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us