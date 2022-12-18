TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye calls on Libya, Egypt to initiate maritime border dialogue
Egypt's unilateral decision on maritime borders does not overlap with Türkiye’s continental shelf in eastern Mediterranean, say Turkish diplomatic sources.
Türkiye calls on Libya, Egypt to initiate maritime border dialogue
Libya previosuly rejected a decision by Egypt to unilaterally demarcate its western maritime borders with nine geographic coordinates. / AP Archive
December 18, 2022

Ankara is calling on Libya and Egypt to start dialogue and negotiations "as soon as possible" to resolve the differences between the two countries over the demarcation of maritime borders, Turkish diplomatic sources have said.

The sources’ remarks on Sunday came after Libya had rejected a December 11 decision by Egypt to unilaterally demarcate its western maritime borders with neighbouring Libya with nine geographic coordinates.

Stressing that the boundary line was not agreed upon through bilateral negotiations between Libya and Egypt, the sources said Türkiye favours the launching of dialogue and negotiations between Egypt and Libya as soon as possible. 

The sources added that the delimitation of the maritime boundary should be in line with international law, and within this framework, the application should entail all peaceful means as stipulated in Article 33 of the UN Charter, including the International Court of Justice, on the basis of mutual consent.

READ MORE: Libya rejects Egypt's demarcation of maritime border

'No overlap'

The sources said that Egypt's decision does not overlap with Türkiye’s continental shelf in the eastern Mediterranean.

It is not clear which method was used for the delimitation of this boundary line or whether any special or relevant geographical circumstances were taken into account or the principle of equity was fully respected, they added.

The sources also said that the declared boundary line seems to violate Libya's continental shelf rights, as it was drawn west of the median line between the mainland coasts of those two countries.

"In fact, the Libyan side made a statement on December 16, 2022 to the effect that their rights are violated by Egypt's presidential decree," they added.

READ MORE:Türkiye, Libya sign accords to boost military cooperation

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us