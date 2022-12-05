TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish tea, Nasreddin Hodja makes it to UNESCO's cultural heritage list
Tea is a symbol of identity, hospitality and social interaction in Türkiye, while satirist folk philosopher Nasreddin Hodja holds a unique place in the Turkish folklore.
Turkish tea, Nasreddin Hodja makes it to UNESCO's cultural heritage list
As of now, the number of Türkiye's cultural elements inscribed on the UNESCO list has reached 25. / Reuters
December 5, 2022

Two of Türkiye's multinational values, its tea and a rich tradition of telling stories of renowned Seljuk-era satirist Nasreddin Hodja, have been added to the UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The nominations were inscribed in the UNESCO list during the 17th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Morocco's Rabat between November 28 and December 3.

Tea is a symbol of identity, hospitality and social interaction in Türkiye, whereas Nasreddin Hodja holds a unique place in the Turkish folklore. 

The nomination of Nasreddin Hodja's tradition was submitted with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the nomination for tea was filed together with Azerbaijan.

READ MORE:Türkiye’s 'Traditional Ahlat Stonework' added to UNESCO list

As of now, the number of Türkiye's cultural elements inscribed on the UNESCO list has reached 25.

"We will continue to cherish and carry our rich oral traditions and expressions into the future and promote our socially-embedded cultural elements which have a strong and deep-rooted tradition," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Last week, the ministry had announced the inclusion of its multinational 'Sericulture and Traditional Production of Silk for Weaving' on the UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us