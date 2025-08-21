POLITICS
2 min read
Putin open to meeting Zelenskyy once key issues resolved: Lavrov
Russia's President Putin has repeatedly raised doubts about his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy's legitimacy since his term expired in May 2024 without elections, but Kiev insists he remains the lawful president.
Putin open to meeting Zelenskyy once key issues resolved: Lavrov
Lavrov said the best security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on the 2022 Moscow-Kiev talks held in Istanbul. / AP
August 21, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy but all issues need to be worked through first and there's a question about Zelenskyy's authority to sign a deal, Putin's foreign minister said on Thursday.

Putin and US President Donald Trump met on Friday in Alaska for the first Russia-US summit in more than four years and the two leaders discussed how to end the deadliest war in Europe since World War II.

Following his summit talks in Alaska, Trump said on Monday he had begun arranging a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders, to be followed by a trilateral summit with Trump.

Asked by reporters if Putin was willing to meet Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters: "Our president has repeatedly said that he is ready to meet, including with Mr. Zelenskyy.”

Lavrov, though, added a caveat: "with the understanding that all issues that require consideration at the highest level will be well worked out, and experts and ministers will prepare appropriate recommendations.

"And, of course, with the understanding that when and if - hopefully, when - it comes to signing future agreements, the issue of the legitimacy of the person who signs these agreements from the Ukrainian side will be resolved," Lavrov said.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye among countries where Zelenskyy can meet Putin and Trump

2022 talks

Recommended

Putin has repeatedly raised doubts about Zelenskyy's legitimacy as his term in office was due to expire in May 2024 but the war means no new presidential election has yet been held.

Kiev says Zelenskyy remains the legitimate president.

Russian officials say they are worried that if Zelenskyy signs the deal then a future leader of Ukraine could contest it on the basis that Zelenskyy's term had technically expired.

Lavrov said that the best option for a security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on discussions that took place between Moscow and Kiev in 2022 held in Istanbul.

Under a draft of that document which Reuters has seen, Ukraine was asked to agree to permanent neutrality in return for international security guarantees from the five permanent members of the UN Security Council: Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

Any attempts to depart from the failed Istanbul discussions would be hopeless, Lavrov said, accusing European leaders of trying to undermine progress made at the Alaska summit.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia: Discussing Ukraine security guarantees without Moscow 'road to nowhere'
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Hungary says won't be dragged into war after attack on pipeline bringing Russian oil
Thai ex-PM Thaksin cleared of royal defamation charges
China to host global leaders at SCO summit amid 'power politics'
Screen time over! Japanese city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit
Powerful 7.5 earthquake hits south of Chile, tsunami risk downgraded
Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem slams Israel's army as 'Nazis'
Thai court to deliver ruling in ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra's royal insult case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel weighs cutting water supply to northern Gaza to forcibly push Palestinians south
Judge rules Trump's former lawyer, Alina Habba, unlawfully served as US attorney
Colombia rocked by twin attacks leaving 13 dead
Supreme Court lets Trump slash $783M in research funding in anti-DEI push
US says all 55 million visas subject to review
Bangladesh cancels visa requirements for Pakistani officials for first time since 1971
Türkiye: Israeli policies fuel Syria instability, threaten region
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us