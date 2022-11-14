TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
New York Times coverage of Istanbul explosion sparks anger on Twitter
Twitter users have slammed the prominent tabloid of The New York Times's coverage of the bomb attack on Istanbul's busy avenue of Istiklal in Türkiye.
New York Times coverage of Istanbul explosion sparks anger on Twitter
Members of the crime scene investigation police (C) work as Turkish policemen secure the area after a strong explosion of unknown origin shook the busy shopping street of Istiklal in Istanbul, on November 13, 2022. / AFP
November 14, 2022

A New York Times report about Sunday’s deadly blast on Istanbul’s best-known commercial avenue has sparked anger on Twitter after focusing on a tourism angle instead of expressions of sympathy with the people of Türkiye.

“Of the tens of millions of tourists from around the world who visit Turkey each year, many spend time in the area where Sunday’s bombing took place,” the newspaper said in a tweet, referring to Istiklal Street, the scene of the bombing.

One user, Marcos Moschovidis, called the coverage “cold reporting.”

“Focusing on tourism (and thereby implicitly saying the whole country is not safe) instead of on the innocent dead and injured is truly horrific and cold reporting.

“Also, I can’t recall that when there’s shootings in the US in popular areas, tourism is mentioned in headlines,” said Moschovidis.

READ MORE: Police detain suspect of Istanbul’s Istiklal bombing — interior minister

'Discrimination'

Another user compared the blast to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York.

“Imagine a newspaper in Turkey talking about the impact of the act of terrorism on the tourism industry in America when the twin towers were hit...You guys are so despicable!” the user commented.

Nazgul Kenzhetay, a journalist, rebuked the reporting, saying it was “discrimination.”

“What a discrimination! It's not a tourism problem, It's a human crisis. There people died, no matter their citizenship is. It's important to be human before being a journalist,” she said.

A Turkish celebrity, Berna Lacin, was also among those who raised criticism, calling the tweet “racist.”

“Shame on you! Delete this racist post now NYT!” she wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Western human rights defenders ignore PKK terror victims

'PKK/PYD behind the attack'

The explosion occurred around 4:20 p.m. local time (1320GMT), killing at least six people and injuring 81 others.

Turkish authorities said the blast is considered a terrorist act and a female attacker detonated the bomb.

Later, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the suspect was arrested, adding that 21 other people had already been arrested in connection with the bombing.

"We assess that the order came from Kobani," Soylu said, adding, "Early findings show the PKK/PYD is behind the attack."

Soylu said assessments show the role of the PKK/PYD in the bombing and vowed that the perpetrators of the attack will pay a heavy price.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us