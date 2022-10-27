BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
'Let that sink in': Elon Musk visits Twitter with sink
Musk changes his Twitter profile to "Chief Twit" and posts video of himself walking into the social network's California headquarters carrying a sink, days before his $44 billion takeover of the firm must be finalised.
'Let that sink in': Elon Musk visits Twitter with sink
Musk posted a video showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters ahead of a Friday deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company. / AP
October 27, 2022

Billionaire Elon Musk has visited Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco with a sink, ahead of a court-ordered deadline to close his $44 billion deal for the social media platform, and told employees they won't be fired.

"Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" said the caption of a video that Musk tweeted on Wednesday in which he was walking into the Twitter office carrying a sink in his hands.

Hours earlier, he hinted at being the company's top boss after updating his profile's bio to "Chief Twit".

Twitter confirmed Musk would visit the San Francisco office this week, but declined to comment further.

Banks have started to send $13 billion in cash backing Musk's takeover of Twitter in a sign that the deal is on track to close by the end of the week, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Once final closing conditions are met, the funds will be made available for Musk to execute the transaction by the Friday deadline, the report added.

Bank of America and Barclays declined to comment on the report when contacted by the Reuters news agency, while Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

READ MORE: Musk offers to close Twitter buyout at $44B

Downsizing?

Musk also told Twitter employees that he does not plan to cut the microblogging website's staff by about 75 percent, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

Last week, Washington Post reported that the billionaire would make a huge change in the company, including three-fourths of job cuts. 

In the six months of a dramatic back-and-forth since Musk announced his $54.20 per share bid, Twitter initially resisted the deal by adopting a poison pill and later sued the world's richest man after he announced plans to abandon the offer on concerns about spam accounts on the platform.

Earlier this month, Musk proposed to proceed with his original $44 billion bid, calling for an end to the lawsuit by Twitter.

The Tesla Inc CEO notified co-investors who committed to help fund the Twitter deal that he plans to close it by Friday, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Equity investors including Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority and others have received the requisite paperwork for the financing commitment from Musk's lawyers, Reuters reported.

Twitter shares were up about 1.1 percent at $53.91 in extended trading, slightly below Musk's offer price.

READ MORE: Elon Musk reportedly cutting 75% of Twitter's workforce after buyout

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us