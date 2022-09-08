TÜRKİYE
It's unfortunate Ukraine grain exported to rich countries: Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan says he will discuss this issue with his Russian counterpart Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan later this month.
Erdogan and his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanovic held one-on-one talks and inter-delegation meetings. / AA
September 8, 2022

With Ukraine’s grain exports ongoing under a landmark deal amid the conflict, Türkiye seconded the shipment of grain from Russia soon as well.

"We want grain shipments from Russia to start as well, we expect this," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday at a news conference with his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanovic in the capital Zagreb, the last stop of his three-nation Balkan tour.

Erdogan said Russian President Vladimir Putin is "right" that Ukraine's grain "unfortunately" goes to the rich countries, not to poor ones.

"While sanctions against Russia continue, on the other hand, grain shipments to the countries that impose these sanctions are disturbing Putin," he said.

Erdogan added he will discuss this issue with Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan in September.

Erdogan and his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanovic held one-on-one talks and inter-delegation meetings.

During the talks, aspects of bilateral relations were reviewed and steps to enhance cooperation on various areas are discussed. 

Developments in the Balkans and international issues were also on the agenda.

Erdogan will later open the Islamic Culture Center in the central city of Sisak.

After the wreath laying ceremony at the Homeland Monument in Zagreb, Erdogan will meet Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. 

Later, he will attend the Türkiye-Croatia Business Forum and official dinner hosted by Milanovic. 

Balkan tour

Erdogan on Tuesday started his three-nation Balkan tour with Bosnia and Herzegovina, followed by Serbia.

Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina decided to allow their citizens to travel to each other’s countries without passports, Erdogan said at a news conference in Sarajevo on Tuesday.

Türkiye and Serbia signed a memorandum of understanding on media and communications on Wednesday, to strengthen and further develop cooperation between the two countries.

The Balkans is a priority for Türkiye not only for political, economic and geographical reasons, but also for its historical, cultural and human ties with the region.

