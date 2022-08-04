WORLD
Fire breaks out in Berlin forest after blasts in munition storage site
Some 15,000 square metres of forested area was on fire in western Berlin after a blaze at a bomb disposal site during a heat wave, emergency services say.
The Berlin fire service reported a number of explosions at the site in Grunewald forest, adding in a tweet that officials had sealed off a zone with a 1,000-metre radius. / AP
August 4, 2022

A large fire has broken out in a popular forest in western Berlin following an explosion in a police munitions storage site.

Firefighters were still unable to begin putting out the flames on Thursday as the affected area of 15,000 square metres (161,500 square feet) included a storage site for police ammunition.

The incident came as a new heatwave was due to envelop Germany over the day.

"There are still explosions" at the storage area neighbouring Grunewald forest, said a spokesperson for Berlin's firefighter service.

"The situation is unpredictable. It's burning uncontrollably in the forest," he added.

Officials are building a security cordon to allow firefighters to begin extinguishing the flames from a distance of about a kilometre from the ammunition storage zone.

A police helicopter was circling the area, as authorities appealed for the public to keep away.

Temperatures are expected to climb to as high as 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across parts of Germany. In Berlin, they are predicted to reach 38C.

Brandenburg, the region surrounding Berlin, has for days been battling forest fires.

