TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines to rebrand as Türk Hava Yolları
The move comes as part of the Turkish government's symbolic step of officially changing the country's name from 'Turkey' to 'Türkiye'.
Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines to rebrand as Türk Hava Yolları
“Türk Hava Yolları will be inscribed on the bodies of our planes instead of Turkish Airlines,” said Türkiye's President Erdogan. / AA Archive
June 15, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared that Türkiye's national flag carrier will make its international flights under the name of “Türk Hava Yolları,” replacing “Turkish Airlines”.

The announcement on Wednesday comes after the Turkish government took the symbolic step of officially changing the name of the country from "Turkey" to "Türkiye".

“Turkey no longer exists. It is Türkiye,” Erdogan said during a ceremony marking the launch of a new communications satellite.

Erdogan continued: “Türk Hava Yolları will be inscribed on the bodies of our planes instead of Turkish Airlines.”

“Hava Yolları” is airlines in Turkish.

READ MORE: UN to use 'Türkiye' instead of 'Turkey' after Ankara's request

'Türkiye', not 'Turkey'

The change took place internationally in all communications and activities, and is intended to strengthen the country's national brand.

On June 1, the country name "Turkey" was replaced with "Türkiye" at the UN, following a request by Ankara to be referred to as such.

The new brand "Türkiye" is now in place in foreign languages.

NATO has also formally begun using “Türkiye” instead of “Turkey”. 

Some high-ranking foreign dignitaries visiting Ankara have also made the switch.

The switch is intended to preserve the values that come from the deep-rooted history of the Turkish nation.

"Türkiye" brand represents thousands of years of experience of the Turkish nation in every field.

READ MORE: Why Turkey is now 'Turkiye', and why that matters

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us