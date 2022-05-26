BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
New blockchain Luna 2.0 set to launch after collapse erases billions
Many cryptocurrency exchanges such as gate.io, Bitfinex, FTX, Huobi, and Bitrue will support the new blockchain, says the creator of the network.
New blockchain Luna 2.0 set to launch after collapse erases billions
The price of cryptocurrency Terra Luna plummeted in recent weeks, trading at $0.0001578 around 0820 GMT on Thursday, from $92.31 a month ago. / AFP
May 26, 2022

A new blockchain called Luna 2.0 is set to launch on Friday to replace the current Terra Luna crypto network after the latter's collapse erased billions of dollars to hurt millions of investors.

Terra Daily, which provides daily news about the network, announced on Wednesday on its official Twitter account that a proposal "to rename the existing network Terra Classic (LUNC), and rebirth a new Terra blockchain (LUNA) has officially passed!"

Do Kwon, the creator of the network and CEO of TerraForm Labs, also said on Twitter that many cryptocurrency exchanges will support the new blockchain Luna 2.0, such as gate.io, Bitfinex, FTX, Huobi, and Bitrue.

The price of cryptocurrency Terra Luna plummeted in recent weeks, trading at $0.0001578 around 0820 GMT on Thursday, from $92.31 a month ago.

Its sibling UST, which was initially designed to be pegged one-to-one with the US dollar, was at $0.09079 at the time.

Terra Luna's price collapse is estimated to have caused crypto investors to lose around $40 billion, also sending a shockwave across the global crypto market that saw more than $1 trillion evaporating in just six weeks.

READ MORE:What are stablecoins and how did they trigger a crypto market crash?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us