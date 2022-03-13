TÜRKİYE
Erdogan, Mitsotakis agree to improve Türkiye, Greece relations
Turkish President Erdogan, Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis discuss mutual, regional benefits of increasing cooperation between the two countries during their meeting in Istanbul.
With its new economic strategy, Türkiye has recently opened the door to foreign trade cooperation with the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Armenia. / AA
March 13, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have agreed to improve bilateral relations and to focus on positive agenda.

Apart from bilateral relations, many regional and global developments, including the latest geopolitical issues and repercussions of the Russian attack on Ukraine, were discussed at the meeting held between the two leaders, the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate said on Sunday.

It was stressed during the meeting that Türkiye and Greece bear a special responsibility in Europe's security architecture which is changed with the Russian attack on Ukraine, the statement added.

The meeting also focused on the mutual and regional benefits of increasing cooperation between the two countries.

Communication channels to stay open

The two leaders also agreed to improve bilateral relations and to keep communication channels open, despite disagreements between the countries, the statement said.

The steps to be taken to reach the $10 billion bilateral trade volume were also discussed in the meeting.

Reiterating Türkiye’s steps to open a new page in bilateral relations, Erdogan told Mitsotakis he maintains a belief in progress in Aegean Sea-related issues, fight against terrorism, and irregular migration.

The issues can be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue and thus two neighbouring countries should always maintain dialogue and not only in times of crisis, the Turkish president added.

