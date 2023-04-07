TÜRKİYE
Erdogan to Raisi: Islamic world should unite against Israeli aggression
In a phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urges his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi to jointly continue efforts on international platforms to preserve the status of holy places in Palestine.
Erdogan and Ebrahim Raisi also discussed Türkiye-Iran relations. / AA Archive
April 7, 2023

The Islamic world should be united against Israel's attacks in Palestine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Iranian counterpart.

Erdogan and Ebrahim Raisi spoke over the phone on Friday and discussed Türkiye-Iran relations and regional issues, including Israeli attacks on Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Emphasising that common sense should prevail to prevent a new spiral of violence, Erdogan said that it would be beneficial to take initiatives to guide all parties to common sense.

Calling on Raisi to jointly continue efforts in international platforms, especially in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the UN, to preserve the status of holy places, Erdogan said it is important to demonstrate unity, particularly in the face of recent acts such as the burning of the Holy Quran in European cities.

