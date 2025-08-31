WORLD
2 min read
Suspect arrested in shooting of Ukrainian lawmaker: Zelenskyy
Parubiy, 54, was a member of parliament and had been parliamentary speaker from April 2016 to August 2019.
Suspect arrested in shooting of Ukrainian lawmaker: Zelenskyy
Parubiy, a leading figure in the country's pro-European protest movements of 2004 and 2014. / AP
August 31, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the shooting of former parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy.

Parubiy, a leading figure in the country's pro-European protest movements of 2004 and 2014, was shot dead Saturday in the western city of Lviv.

Zelenskyy said on Monday that Internal Affairs Minister Igor Klymenko and security service chief Vasyl Maliuk had informed him of the arrest.

"The necessary investigative actions are ongoing,” he posted on social media.

"I thank our law enforcement officers for their prompt and coordinated work."

In a subsequent post, after having spoken to chief prosecutor Ruslan Kravchenko, he added, "The suspect has given an initial testimony.”

Recommended

"Urgent investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of this murder."

Earlier, authorities said a gunman had fired several shots at Parubiy, killing him on the spot.

Parubiy, 54, was a member of parliament and had been parliamentary speaker from April 2016 to August 2019.

He was also secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council from February to August 2014, a period when fighting began in eastern Ukraine.

Officials have given no immediate indication whether the murder had any direct link to Russia's war in Ukraine.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us