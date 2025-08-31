WORLD
2 min read
Pakistan’s policies align with President Xi’s vision and philosophy: PM Sharif
Pakistan and China set to launch 2nd phase of China­-Pakistan Economic Corr­idor during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's ongoing visit.
Pakistan’s policies align with President Xi’s vision and philosophy: PM Sharif
Sharif’s visit will launch CPEC Phase II, focusing on industrial cooperation after a five-year delay in the China-Pakistan project. / Reuters Archive
August 31, 2025

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that his government's policies and initiatives are "closely" aligned with Chinese President Xi Jinping's "vision and philosophy to eradicate corruption and poverty."

He made these remarks on Sunday while addressing Tianjin University students and faculty members, including those from Pakistan, ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, said a statement from his office in Islamabad.

His visit will also mark the formal launch of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC-II), which will focus on industrial cooperation, after a five-year delay.

Trade link

"The prime minister's upcoming visit will mark the formal launch of CPEC Phase II, with both sides expected to set clear priorities and agree on tangible, measurable outcomes," Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who is in charge of the multibillion-dollar initiative, said earlier this month.

Recommended

The $64 billion CPEC project is a key component of the Belt and Road Initiative. It connects China's northwestern Xinjiang province to Pakistan's Gwadar port in Balochistan via a network of roads, railways, and pipelines for cargo, oil, and gas transport.

China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan agreed in May to extend the CPEC into Afghanistan.

The project, however, is facing security challenges, particularly in southwestern Balochistan province, a key CPEC route, where suspected Baloch militants have been targeting Chinese workers for several years.

RelatedTRT Global - Military ties with Pakistan part of routine cooperation: China
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us