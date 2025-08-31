Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that his government's policies and initiatives are "closely" aligned with Chinese President Xi Jinping's "vision and philosophy to eradicate corruption and poverty."

He made these remarks on Sunday while addressing Tianjin University students and faculty members, including those from Pakistan, ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, said a statement from his office in Islamabad.

His visit will also mark the formal launch of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC-II), which will focus on industrial cooperation, after a five-year delay.

Trade link

"The prime minister's upcoming visit will mark the formal launch of CPEC Phase II, with both sides expected to set clear priorities and agree on tangible, measurable outcomes," Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who is in charge of the multibillion-dollar initiative, said earlier this month.