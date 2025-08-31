A federal judge on Sunday issued a restraining order blocking the Trump administration from deporting 10 unaccompanied migrant children to Guatemala after lawyers said the removals would violate US laws.

The ruling following a complaint filed in the early morning hours by National Immigration Law Center, a pro-immigrant advocacy group, on behalf of the children, who are ages 10-17.

Washington, DC-based District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan ordered the administration to halt the deportations for 14 days and called for an urgent midday hearing, saying it appeared the children were in the process of being removed.

President Donald Trump's administration struck an agreement with Guatemala that would allow the removal of unaccompanied children back to the country and planned to start deportations this weekend, one current and two former US officials told Reuters. The plans were first reported by CNN on Friday.

Trump, a Republican, kicked off a wide-ranging immigration crackdown after returning to the White House in January.

Refugee policy shift

Migrant children who arrive at US borders without a parent or guardian are classified as unaccompanied and sent to federal government-run shelters until they can be placed with a family member or foster home, a process outlined in federal law.