BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia commits to help Pakistan secure critical IMF deal: minister
The IMF has asked Pakistan to secure assurances on external financing from friendly countries and multilateral partners to fund its balance of payment gap for this fiscal year, which ends in June.
Saudi Arabia commits to help Pakistan secure critical IMF deal: minister
Islamabad was also in talks with UAE to secure an assurance for foreign reserves deposits in the central bank. / AP Archive
April 6, 2023

Saudi Arabia has conveyed to International Monetary Fund its commitment to provide financing to Pakistan, a critical support to secure IMF funding, Pakistani junior finance minister Aisha Ghaus Pasha has said.

Saudi Arabia's $2 billion pledged in external financing support to Pakistan is one of the final conditions for an IMF deal that Islamabad needs to avert a default.

"Apparently Saudi Arabia has committed to IMF, and IMF has indicated to us that there has been a correspondence from them," Pasha told reporters in Islamabad on Thursday.

The IMF's resident representative did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

READ M0RE: Must 'agree' to tough IMF conditions, Pakistan PM warns struggling nation

Secure assurances 

The IMF has asked Pakistan to secure assurances on external financing from friendly countries and multilateral partners to fund its balance of payment gap for this fiscal year, which ends in June.

Islamabad has been hosting an IMF mission since early February to negotiate a series of policy measures to secure $1.1 billion in funding for the cash-strapped economy, which is on the verge of collapse.

The funds are part of a $6.5 billion bailout package the IMF approved in 2019, which analysts say is critical for Pakistan to avert defaulting on external payment obligations.

The deal will also unlock other bilateral and multilateral financing avenues for Pakistan to shore up its foreign exchange reserves, which have fallen to four weeks' worth of import cover, and help it steer out of a balance of payment crisis.

Pasha said Islamabad was also in talks with UAE to secure an assurance for foreign reserves deposits in the central bank. 

READ M0RE: Saudi Arabia announces $1B investment in Pakistan

READ M0RE: No deal in Pakistan-IMF talks over bailout funds

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us