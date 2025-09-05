The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have committed multiple crimes against humanity during the siege of Al Fasher in Sudan's western Darfur region, a UN-mandated mission said on Friday.

Those come on top of atrocities committed by the RSF in a broader civil war now in its third year, the mission said in a report that strengthened earlier findings.

"The RSF has further committed crimes against humanity, including large-scale killings, sexual and gender-based violence, looting, and the destruction of livelihoods — at times rising to persecution and extermination," the chair of the fact-finding mission, Mohamed Chande Othman, said in a statement.

Related TRT World - Splintered Sudan: Why a parallel government is worse than a deadlocked war

Living under siege

The three-person UN team is mandated by the UN Human Rights Council to investigate abuses.