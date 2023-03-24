6 things to know about Türkiye's electoral system
6 things to know about Türkiye's electoral system
Türkiye elects the president through a two-round system while members of Parliament are elected through a proportional representation system.
March 24, 2023

Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections are set for May 14, with incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party seeking another victory at the ballot box.

The opposition picked Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the CHP, as its presidential candidate.

Here are six things to know about Türkiye's electoral system:

Mixed system

Türkiye's electoral system is a mixed system, a combination of both proportional representation and majority voting. The concept of proportional representation allows the number of seats held by a political group or party in a legislative body to be determined by the number of popular votes received. A majority vote is valid for the presidential election and it simply means obtaining more than half of the national vote share.

The two-ballot system

One is to elect a president. And the other is meant for voting members of Parliament from each electoral district.

The threshold requirement

To enter parliament, a political party must receive a minimum of 7 percent of the national vote, according to a new election law passed in April of last year. The law permits the formation of alliances between different political parties. Therefore, any party may be able to secure a seat in parliament if they form an alliance that collectively receives over 7 percent of the vote across any district in Türkiye.

Voting districts

There are 87 electoral districts across Türkiye. The number of MPs representing each district varies based on the population ratio. For instance, Istanbul has 98 MPs since it's the most populated city in the country and Ankara has 36 parliamentarians, while Tunceli and Bayburt provinces have only 1 for each.

Closed-list system

Closed party lists mean that the rank order of the candidates cannot be changed by respective voters.

Choosing the president

Turkish citizens elect their president separately from the parliament, using a two-round majority system. If no candidate wins a majority of votes in the first round, the top two candidates compete in a second round of voting where one candidate should get more than 50 percent to be elected.

READ MORE:Turkish election board issues list of parties contesting May election

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us