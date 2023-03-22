Five refugees and migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have drowned and another 28 were missing after their boat capsized off Tunisia, a rights group said.

"Five migrants' bodies were recovered and five other migrants were rescued, but 28 are still missing," said Romdhane Ben Amor of the Tunisian Forum for social and economic rights [FTDES] on Wednesday.

He said it had sunk "because it was overloaded" with 38 people, mostly from the Ivory Coast.

The boat had set off from the coastal region of Sfax in the direction of the Italian island of Lampedusa, a popular launchpad for people from people escaping war and persecution across Africa to try to reach safety in Europe.

The sinking is the latest tragedy on the central Mediterranean, known as the world's deadliest migration route.

According to unofficial United Nations data, 12,000 of those who have reached Italy this year set sail from Tunisia, compared with 1,300 in 2022.

Previously, Libya was the main launch pad for refugees and migrants from the region.

Wave of violence against Africans

It comes a month after President Kais Saied made an incendiary speech accusing refugees and migrants from sub-Saharan Africa of representing a "plot" against Tunisia and causing a wave of crime.

His comments sparked a wave of violence against Africans, and landlords fearing fines evicted hundreds of people who are now camping in the streets of Tunis.

Refugees, many of whom fear they will face violence if they go home, have called on the United Nations' refugee agency UNHCR to evacuate them.

Around 21,000 refugees and migrants from sub-Saharan Africa are believed to be in the country of 12 million people.

Tunisia is struggling with its worst financial crisis due to the disruption of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a loan amid fears of default in debt repayment, raising concerns from Europe, especially neighbouring Italy.

