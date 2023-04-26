It’s a Saturday afternoon, and the family of Baba Abdullahi is gathered in their living room in the northern Nigerian city of Kano.

The Turkish hit serial ‘Ertugrul’ is playing on the TV. Abdullahi, the family patriarch, interprets the dialogues and the context of the scenes patiently for his wife and children, none of whom know the Turkish language.

Abdullahi does not know the language very well, but he has picked up words and phrases through a regular viewing of Turkish serials and movies, which have become big hits in Muslim-majority north Nigeria.

Though the Abdullahis are watching an original version of the series – downloaded from a streaming service – across the region, Turkish serials translated into the local Hausa language are drawing new viewers and creating a huge fan base in the African country.

Most people speak Hausa in Nigeria and is also one of the most used in Africa after Swahili.

“The film is highly intriguing. It’s awesome and meaningful,” Abdullahi tells TRT Afrika, referring to the TV series on Ertugrul, one of the most famous Turkish warriors of the 13th century and father of Osman Ghazi, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

In northern Nigeria, household names include the Turkish films ‘Adini Sen Koy’, translated as ‘Tarkon Kauna’ in Hausa, ‘Elimi Birakma’ (Rayuwata) and ‘Boyle Bitmesin’ (My Gift of Life).

On YouTube and Netflix, the most-watched Turkish shows and ‘Muhtesem Yuzyil’ (The Magnificent Century) and ‘Resurrection Ertugrul’ (Dirilis Ertugrul), a globally popular show that even inspired a series of statues in Pakistan.

‘Decent’ entertainment

Nigeria’s film industry – called Nollywood – is the world’s second-largest after Bollywood, churning out hundreds of movies every year that cater to a large audience around Africa, who primarily relied on pirated CDs and DVDs to watch the mostly pulp fiction in their homes.

With the proliferation of streaming services and increasing internet penetration in recent years, Nigerians are increasingly taking to Mexican and South Korean films and web series, besides retaining their love for Bollywood masala. Also gaining popularity are movies made in Hausa by an industry called Kannywood, named after the largest city in the north where it is located.

But the biggest success story must surely be the cult following achieved by Turkish shows, much more relatable socially and culturally to the Muslim population of north Nigeria than, perhaps, shows from any other country.

Fatima, who gave only her first name, says she loves Turkish serials because they are “decent” and that she was not embarrassed to watch them with her children. “You will not see anything immoral,” the mother of two tells TRT Afrika.

“We (also) see the beautiful culture of the Turks, their social life and their history.’’

Maimuna Beli, a Hausa novelist and film series writer, also says the themes of Turkish series are relevant to the Hausa audience.

“Turkish movies tend to focus on love sagas just the way Hausa people like and lack,” says Beli, who co-authored the scripts for the hit Hausa movies Kwana Casa’ and ‘Dadin Kowa’.

The films are relatable to the Hausa people because they centre on family life and historical issues, Beli says, adding that Turkish shows teach virtues such as “tolerance, courage, steadfastness and patience”.

The popularity of Turkish shows has spawned a huge fan following for the actors in the series and movies.

Other famous Turkish movie stars loved by Nigerians include Hazal Subasi and Erkan Meric, the stars of the ‘Adini Sen Koy’.

Cultural exchange

Though there is data to ascertain the exact number of Turkish people living in Nigeria, the figure is generally believed to be too small to influence the lifestyle of Nigerians and spread the Turkish language.

But across northern Nigeria, many people can now understand Turkish, and many more are taking lessons to watch the serials and movies.

Muhammad, 32, can string together simple sentences in Turkish after picking up the language through TV series and movies.

“I first started watching the movies on television with Hausa subtitles,” he tells TRT Afrika. “I now understand what is said in the films and can construct short sentences,” he adds, revealing that he watched the movie ‘The Magnificent Century’ in Turkish.

Hafsah Ringim, another fan, says she became a coffee drinker after watching the Turkish people’s love for the beverage. “I observe that the tea or the coffee keep them calm and make them feel cosy and energetic,” she says. Now she drinks coffee a lot because she has discovered that “it is so beneficial for my health and general wellbeing”.