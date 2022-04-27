POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Ukraine football league season terminated due to martial law
No Ukrainian Premier League matches have been played in the country since Russia launched its "special military operation" there in February.
Ukraine football league season terminated due to martial law
Shakhtar Donetsk were top of the league table with 47 points from 18 games, two points ahead of Dynamo Kiyv. / Reuters Archive
April 27, 2022

The Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) season has been terminated and the title will not be awarded due to continuing martial law in the country.

"The football clubs of the Ukrainian Premier League supported the proposal to terminate the 2021/22 season," the UPL said in a statement on Tuesday.

The decision comes as "the championship cannot be completed due to the extension of martial law status in Ukraine," it added.

No matches have been played since Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine in February in what Moscow calls a "special military operation."

The last round of fixtures was played in December before the league went on a three-month winter break.

READ MORE:UN: More than 8 million Ukrainians could flee as refugees

Shakhtar Donetsk in lead

"The standings as of February 24, 2022 will be the final standings of the 2021/22 season, with no winners to be awarded," the league said. 

"The corresponding decision was submitted for approval by the executive committee of the Ukrainian Association of Football."

Shakhtar Donetsk were top of the league table with 47 points from 18 games, two points ahead of Dynamo Kiyv.

The two teams are followed by Dnipro-1, Zorya, and Vorskla at the top five, with 40, 36, and 33 points respectively.

The top two teams earn qualification for the Champions League.

READ MORE: $60B and rising: World Bank's estimate on Ukraine infrastructure damage

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us