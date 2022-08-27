POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Scientists find new bird species in little-known outpost of South America
Scientists have identified the Subantarctic rayadito, a 16-gram brown bird with black and yellow bands, in the Diego Ramirez Islands, 100 kilometres from southern Chile's Cape Horn.
Scientists find new bird species in little-known outpost of South America
The Subantarctic rayadito, which resembles a rayadito species that inhabits the forests of southern Patagonia and nests in trunk cavities, was found "living in a place with no trees". / Reuters
August 27, 2022

In a sparse, windswept pasture at the frigid tip of South America lives a tiny bird whose quiet life is shedding light on the importance of studying the world's most remote places.

In the Diego Ramirez Islands, 100 kilometres from southern Chile's Cape Horn, scientists have identified the Subantarctic rayadito, a 16-gram brown bird with black and yellow bands, and a large beak that is confounding biologists.

That's because the Subantarctic rayadito, which resembles a rayadito species that inhabits the forests of southern Patagonia and nests in trunk cavities, was found "living in a place with no trees".

"There are no bushes and no woodland species, literally in the middle of the ocean a forest bird has managed to survive," said Ricardo Rozzi, an academic from Chile's University of Magallanes and the University of North Texas and director of the Cape Horn International Centre for Global Change Studies and Biocultural Conservation (CHIC).

Six-year investigation

The finding, reported on Friday in the science journal Nature, was made after a six-year investigation in which the tiny bird became an "obsession" to researchers, said Rozzi.

One of the researchers, Rodrigo Vasquez, a biologist at the University of Chile, said that genetic studies confirmed that the newly discovered species "differs in a mutation from the rest of the species of the classic rayadito species," in addition to other differences in form and behaviour.

The researchers said they had captured and measured 13 individuals in the island. "The Birds from the Diego Ramirez population were significantly heavier and larger (with a longer and wider bill and longer tarsi), but they had a significantly shorter tail," they said in Nature.

To Rozzi, the species could become "a symbol...that will contribute to the knowledge" about the little-known Diego Ramirez Islands.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us